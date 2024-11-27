Voir Haircare: The Eco

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Ahmedabad, Gujarat Nov 26, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

GM Shanti is a brand that prioritizes self-care and environmental governance in the ever-changing world of beauty and wellness. GM Shanti , the exclusive distributor of Voir Haircare in India, is set to influence visitors at one of the leading beauty expo-Cosmoprof India 2024. Mark your calendars for December 5-7, 2024. GM Shanti is thrilled to invite you to Booth 1, K39, where you can sample these innovative businesses revolutionizing personal care. This is your opportunity to explore products that combine luxury and responsibility and delve into clean beauty and sustainable wellness methods.

Voir Haircare is dedicated to creating high-performance haircare solutions that are effective for users and kind to the planet. Its carefully formulated products show the brand's commitment to natural ingredients for hair care. This eco-friendly Haircare line is the epitome of sustainability and quality. Voir is a collection of premium salon-quality haircare essentials designed to elevate your daily hair routine by combining mindful ingredients and captivating artistry inspired by Canada's ever-changing seasonal landscapes. Founded by a beauty creative in Toronto, Ontario, we create an authentic sensory experience that specializes in hair wellness and feels like an escape to the Canadian wild.