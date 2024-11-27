Israel's security cabinet agrees on ceasefire deal with Lebanon

(MENAFN) Late Tuesday, Israel's security cabinet approved a ceasefire agreement with Lebanon aimed at ending the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. The deal, which will take effect at 4 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) Wednesday, was confirmed by US President Joe Biden, who stated that both Israel and Lebanon had agreed to the terms.



The approval came after a vote in Israel's security cabinet, which passed the US-proposed ceasefire deal with a 10-1 vote. According to a statement from Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, Israel expressed gratitude for the US’s contribution to the peace process while reiterating its right to defend itself against any threats to its security.



The ceasefire will halt the fighting between Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants along the Lebanon-Israel border, as confirmed by Biden and Israel’s Army Radio. Biden also emphasized that the US, alongside France and other allies, would work with both Israel and Lebanon to ensure the full implementation of the agreement. However, Biden clarified that no US troops would be deployed on the ground in southern Lebanon as part of the ceasefire arrangement.



Looking ahead, Biden also shared that the US, in collaboration with Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and other countries, would continue to push for a ceasefire in Gaza in the coming days. This would aim to end the Israeli offensive there and secure the release of over 100 hostages still held in Gaza. Additionally, Biden reiterated Washington’s commitment to finalizing historic agreements with Saudi Arabia, which would include a security pact, economic assurances, and a pathway for the establishment of a Palestinian state, alongside the normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

