Qatar Participates In Korea-Middle East Cooperation Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Seoul: The State of Qatar took part in the 20th Korea-Middle East Cooperation Forum, hosted in Seoul, South Korea, under the theme“Korea and the Middle East: Past, Present and Future Trajectories”.

The State of Qatar was represented at the Forum by of State for International Cooperation H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad. Director of Institute at the of Foreign Affairs Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al Horr also participated in the Forum. In her speech before the Forum, the Minister of State for International Cooperation said that the Forum is being held at a critical moment marked by increasing global challenges and rapid shifts in regional and international dynamics, pointing out that the Middle East, in particular, continues to bear acute humanitarian and political crises, including those in Palestine, Lebanon, and Sudan.

She emphasized that these crises transcend borders, impacting both regional and global stability, while underscoring the urgent need to enhance dialogue, cooperation, and decisive action, and strengthen security, stability, and sustainable development for the benefit of all.