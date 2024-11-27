The Church Of Scientology Nashville Welcomes The Community To Celebrate The Holiday Season

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Nashville, Tennessee, 27th November 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , The Church of Scientology Nashville is excited to announce its holiday season celebrations, featuring a lineup of special events and dinners for the whole family. From Thanksgiving to Christmas and New Year's, the Church is opening its doors to spread joy, unity, and the true spirit of the holidays.







Thanksgiving Day Dinner – Thursday, November 28, 4pm

Celebrate gratitude with a traditional Thanksgiving feast in a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Doors open at 4:00 pm and everyone is encouraged to bring friends and family to share in this special day.

Kids' Human Rights Workshop – Saturday, December 14, at 10:00 am

As part of its commitment to education and empowerment, the Church is hosting a workshop for youth to learn about the 30 human rights outlined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. This engaging event will inspire kids to understand and advocate for their rights and those of others.

Photos with Santa – Sunday, December 15, from Noon to 3:00 pm

Bring the little ones for an afternoon of holiday magic! Kids can meet Santa, share their Christmas wishes, and pose for photos. Enjoy festive treats and holiday cheer while creating unforgettable memories.

Christmas Celebration – Wednesday, December 25, 4:00 pm

Join a heartwarming Christmas gathering featuring a festive meal and activities for all ages. The celebration reflects the joy of giving and the spirit of togetherness that defines the season.

New Year's Eve Celebration – Tuesday, December 31, 6:00 pm

Welcome 2025 with a celebratory evening filled with entertainment, a delicious dinner, and an uplifting message of hope for the year ahead. Festivities begin at 6:00 pm and all are invited to partake in this joyful occasion.

“These events are our way of giving back to the community and creating a space where everyone can feel at home during the holidays,” said Julie Brinker, representative of the Church of Scientology Nashville.“From learning about human rights to sharing a meal with Santa, there's something for everyone to enjoy.”

The Church of Scientology Nashville is located at 1130 8th Ave South. All events are free, but RSVPs are encouraged to ensure enough seating and resources for everyone. For more information or to RSVP, please call 615-687-4600 or visit .

About the Church of Scientology Nashville

The Church of Scientology Nashville is dedicated to fostering community connections through education, outreach, and special events that promote understanding and goodwill. During the holiday season and throughout the year, the Church serves as a hub for unity and celebration.