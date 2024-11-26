Poland Joins France In Opposition To South American Trade Agreement

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Poland has taken a firm stance against the current form of the EU-Mercosur free trade agreement. On Tuesday, Polish Prime Donald Tusk expressed his country's opposition to the treaty, aligning with France in rejecting it.



European farmers argue the treaty would lead to unfair competition. The agreement, which involves the South American bloc Mercosur-comprising Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, and Uruguay-has sparked significant controversy.



Brazil, currently presiding over the G20, is pushing for the agreement to be finalized by the end of the month. Proponents, including Germany-Europe 's largest economy-argue that it will expand market access for their exports.



However, European farmers fear that it will allow imports of products not subject to the stringent regulations they face within the EU.



Tusk stated unequivocally that Poland would not accept the agreement in its present form. This sentiment is shared by other EU nations concerned about the impact on their agricultural sectors.







Over the weekend, Polish farmers demonstrated their discontent by blocking the Medyka border crossing with Ukraine. This protest followed similar actions in France and Brussels.

Opposition to the EU-Mercosur Deal

French President Emmanuel Macron has also voiced his opposition to the proposed deal during a recent visit to Argentina. As the EU's largest agricultural producer, France is actively seeking to rally other EU members to form a minority bloc against the agreement.



The proposed EU-Mercosur deal would permit substantial imports into Europe: 99,000 additional tons of beef, 190,000 tons of sugar, 180,000 tons of poultry, and 1 million tons of corn.



European producers argue that such an influx would undermine their market position due to differing regulatory standards.



This ongoing debate highlights a broader tension between expanding global trade and protecting domestic industries from perceived unfair competition.



Poland's resistance underscores a commitment to safeguarding its agricultural sector while navigating complex international trade dynamics.

