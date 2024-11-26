Constitution Fully Implemented Now In J&K: PM

He said it was for the first time today, J&K observed constitution day.

“India is going through a major transformation. We are marching ahead with our goals. The Indian constitution is our torch bearer. It was because of this constitution that every of the country is chasing their dreams. This constitution has become our guiding force,” PM Modi said addressing a gathering at Constitution Day celebrations in Supreme Court, New Delhi.

“Our Constitution makers knew that India's aspirations, India's dreams will reach new heights with time. They knew that the needs of independent India and its citizens will change, challenges will change. That is why they did not leave our Constitution as just a mere book of laws. Rather, they made it a living, continuously flowing stream,” PM Modi said.

He said every citizen things about Vikshit Bharat.“Vikshit Bhara means dignity of life, quality of life, and social justice. That can be achieved by following the constitution,” PM Modi said.

He said it was because of the country's great constitution; all challenges were met.“The constitution acted as our power and strength,” he said.

PM Modi also paid homage to the victims of the Mumbai terror attack and reiterated the country's resolve that all terror groups challenging the security of India will be given a befitting reply.

“This sentiment of 'nation first' will keep alive the Constitution for centuries to come,” he said.

Earlier, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also extended greetings for Constitution Day to the people of the Union Territory. In a post on X, LG wrote,“Greetings on Constitution Day. Tributes to the makers of our Constitution. On this momentous occasion, I call upon all to uphold the sanctity of the constitution & further strengthen principles of social justice, equality and let's devote ourselves to peace & progress of the society.” The Constitution Day was also observed in Udhampur and other parts of Jammu region.

