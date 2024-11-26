Softinway Launches Groundbreaking Power Tokens Licensing Program For Axstream Software

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Burlington, MA, November 12, 2024 – SoftInWay Inc., a leading provider of turbomachinery design and thermal fluid system modeling solutions, is excited to introduce its groundbreaking Power Tokens Licensing Program for the AxSTREAM Platform. This innovative licensing model, the first of its kind in the turbomachinery design industry, gives engineers unparalleled flexibility to access and utilize AxSTREAM's comprehensive suite of over 70 modules.



With traditional software licenses, companies often commit to fixed terms and specific products, which frequently leads to underutilization. Reports from leading IT consultancies and asset management firms estimate that nearly 40% of software spending is wasted due to rigid licensing models. SoftInWay's Power Tokens Program addresses this issue by allowing organizations to rent a pool of tokens, which can be

dynamically allocated across various AxSTREAM modules based on project needs. Engineers simply assign tokens to specific modules as needed and then return them to the pool once their task is complete, making tokens available for use in new tasks and across different teams and projects.



This model enables companies to reduce their licensing costs significantly, with industry insights indicating that token-based licensing can generate savings of up to 60% by optimizing usage and reducing idle software. Additionally, with seamless access to any module in AxSTREAM, teams are empowered to transition quickly between preliminary, detailed, and production design phases, enhancing efficiency and allowing for faster innovation cycles that maintain a competitive edge.



“We are thrilled to introduce this transformative licensing model,” said Valentine Moroz, COO of SoftInWay.“The AxSTREAM Power Tokens Licensing Program is a game-changer for companies looking to enhance their engineering flexibility and optimize their software investments. At SoftInWay, we pride ourselves on being an inclusive and forward-thinking organization. This program is designed to meet the evolving needs of modern engineering teams, providing them with the tools they need, when they need them, at a fraction of the traditional cost.”



SoftInWay is committed to making its software accessible to engineers of all experience levels and budget constraints. The Power Tokens Licensing Program is another step in their mission to empower engineers with cutting-edge tools, fostering innovation, and driving the development of some of the 21st century's most advanced machines.



For more information about the AxSTREAM Power Tokens Licensing Program and how it can benefit your organization, please visit SoftInWay.



About SoftInWay

SoftInWay is an R&D engineering company specializing in the development of efficient propulsion and energy conversion systems. Its integrated and automated software platform, AxSTREAM®, covers all stages of design, redesign, analysis, and optimization of the turbomachinery used in energy and propulsion technology. AxSTREAM encompasses comprehensive 3D design, thermodynamic cycle analysis, rotor dynamics simulation, and secondary flow and cooling system optimization. SoftInWay also offers engineering consulting services and educational courses, available both in-person and online. SoftInWay supports 750+ companies worldwide and works closely with OEMs, service providers, utility companies, universities, research laboratories, and government organizations. You can find more information at



Media Contact:

Joshua Morrill

Email: ...

Company :-SoftInWay Inc.

User :- Josh Morrill

Email :...

Phone :-(781)685-4942

Url :-