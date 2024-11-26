Evolute Global Appoints Vaibhav Nadgonde As Chief Technology Officer

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, November 26th, 2024 – Evolute Global, a strategic branding and digital agency is pleased to announce the appointment of Vaibhav Nadgonde as its new Chief Officer (CTO). With nearly two decades of experience navigating the complex world of IT and cybersecurity, Vaibhav steps into this leadership role equipped with an arsenal of skills in project management, technical strategy, and solution architecture.



Known for his ability to tackle large-scale, high-stakes projects with precision, Vaibhav has built a reputation for blending innovation with business-focused solutions. His leadership is rooted in fostering technological transformations that deliver tangible results, making him a natural fit for Evolute Global's ambitious vision.



Vaibhav's career trajectory includes pivotal roles at prominent organizations. Most recently, he was a Project Manager at Arcon Tech Solutions, where he carved a niche in cybersecurity, focusing on Privileged Access Management (PAM). His portfolio extends to esteemed firms like Novastream Pvt Ltd, Systango, and Itgenesys, where he was instrumental in designing and executing technology strategies aligned with core business objectives.



In his new role at Evolute Global, Vaibhav will focus on:



● Shaping the company's technology vision and strategy.



● Driving the development of next-gen products and solutions.



● Nurturing a culture of innovation within the technology team.



● Amplifying Evolute Global's technological edge to stay ahead in a competitive market.



Vaibhav holds a Master of Computer Applications (MCA) but his expertise extends beyond the technical realm-his leadership style emphasizes collaboration, forward-thinking, and results-driven execution. With Vaibhav at the helm, Evolute Global is set to elevate its technological offerings, strengthening its position as an innovator in the branding and digital space.

