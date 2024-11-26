Kuwaiti Acting PM Returns Home From Qatar
KUWAIT, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Acting Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah returned home on Tuesday after attending the 21st session of the GCC Defense Ministers in Doha, Qatar. (end)
