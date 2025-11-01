Bengal: Three Of Family Found Dead In Hooghly

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 1 (IANS) In an incident in West Bengal's Hooghly district, three members of a family were found dead at their residence in Champdani on Saturday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Keyamuddin (40), his wife Mumtaz Parveen (32), and their eight-year-old daughter Afsa.

While the bodies of Parveen and Afsa were found lying on a bed, Keyamuddin was discovered hanging from the ceiling with a veil around his neck.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Keyamuddin may have poisoned his wife and daughter before taking his own life.

Police sources said a message written on a green wall inside the room named seven other family members, with the number“7” inscribed in English below the list.

Investigators are probing whether the message written by Keyamuddin and those named were being held responsible for the deaths.

Keyamuddin, a clerk at the Barrackpore court in North 24 Parganas, reportedly had strained relations with his brother and was facing financial distress.

He had allegedly borrowed heavily and urged his father to sell a piece of family land, which his father refused, citing concerns for the family's future.

The couple's parents, both paralysed, live in a separate house nearby.

Police are also looking into reports that Keyamuddin had secretly remarried five years ago and that a woman from Barrackpore had recently posted allegations against him on social media.

The bodies have been sent to Chunchura Imambara Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Chandannagar Police Commissionerate Deputy Commissioner Ishani Pal said,“Initial findings point to family unrest as a possible cause. The exact reason will be confirmed after the autopsy. A full investigation is underway.”