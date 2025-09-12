Nizami Cinema Hosts Film Retrospective Honoring Maksud Ibrahimbayov

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A retrospective film screening dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the birth of People's Writer, renowned screenwriter and prose author Maksud Ibrahimbayov has taken place at Nizami Cinema Center, Azernews reports.

The film "Our Teacher Jabish" was presented to the audience. The event was organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azerbaijan State Film Fund, and the Maksud Ibrahimbayov Creative Center.

Before the screening, the Director of the Azerbaijan State Film Fund, Honored Art Worker Jamil Guliyev, noted that as part of the retrospective program, the films "The Last Night of Childhood," "Who Will Go to Truskavets?" and "The Sea" will also be shown. He also presented the writer's widow, Anna Ibrahimbayova, with archival photographs of the author.

Speaking about the restoration process of "Our Teacher Jabish," director Vahid Mustafayev emphasized that 142 frames were cleaned, and a team of six people worked on the project:

"To date, 11 films have been restored. Among them is "Mother-in-Law", which will soon be presented in a colorized version," he added.

Honored journalist Nadezhda Ismayilova shared memories of attending the first premiere of "Our Teacher Jabish" in 1969:

"The creative team was very excited. They were all young and talented. Maksud – the youngest among them – was the last to take the stage. The film has not lost its relevance and remains beloved by audiences. This year marks the 55th anniversary of the film."

People's Writer Natik Rasulzade also shared his memories of Maksud Ibrahimbayov, and Honored Art Worker Ayaz Salayev spoke about the writer's rich creative legacy.

In conclusion, Anna Ibrahimbayova expressed her gratitude to the organizers and audience.

The retrospective screenings will continue until September 13.

Born in Baku, People's Writer Maksud Ibrahimbayov (1935–2016) was regarded as one of the leading figures in Azerbaijani literature and cinema.

After graduating from the Azerbaijan Institute of Oil and Chemistry, he went on to study screenwriting at the prestigious VGIK (All-Russian State Institute of Cinematography) in Moscow.

Among Maksud Ibrahimbayov's most well-known works are "Death for All the Good," "There Was No Better Brother," "Let Him Stay With Us," "The Owl Came Flying," "A Story with a Happy Ending," and many others.

Many of his stories were adapted into films by studios both in Azerbaijan and abroad, while his plays were staged in over 50 theaters.

For his literary and public contributions, he received numerous honors, including the Shohrat (Glory) Order, the Istiglal (Independence) Order, the Sharaf (Honor) Order, etc.

In 2012, the writer was nominated for the Nobel Prize in Literature.

Maksud Ibrahimbayov passed away on March 22, 2016, and was laid to rest at the First Alley of Honor in Baku.