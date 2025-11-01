Bigg Boss Tamil 9 Evicted Alert: Do You Know Who Got Eliminated This Week?

It's almost been a month since Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 started. In this article, we'll see which contestant is leaving the Bigg Boss house this week.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 started on the 5th of last month. A total of 20 contestants participated, including 10 male, 9 female, and one transgender contestant. On the fourth day, Nandhini left the show due to health issues. Then, at the end of the first week, Praveen Gandhi was eliminated for getting the fewest public votes. Following that, Apsara was eliminated in the second week, and Adhira in the third week.

Now, information about who got eliminated in the fourth week has been revealed. This week, only five people were in the nominations: VJ Parvathy, Kalaiarasan, Kamrudeen, Gana Vinoth, and Arora. Among them, Gana Vinoth, Arora, and Kamrudeen received a lot of votes, so they were unlikely to be eliminated. The remaining contestants, Kalaiarasan and VJ Parvathy, were in the danger zone. Meanwhile, rumors also spread that there would be a double eviction this week.

Because of this, there was talk that both Kalaiarasan and Parvathy would be eliminated. But it turns out those were just rumors. There's no double eviction this week. Between the two in the danger zone, VJ Parvathy got more votes than Kalaiarasan, so Kalaiarasan has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss house this week. Kalaiarasan had won the nomination-free pass for next week in this week's task. If he had survived this week, he wouldn't have even been in the nominations next week. But it seems luck wasn't on his side.

There will also be a wild card entry in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 this week. Accordingly, serial actress Divya Ganesh, star couple Prajin and Sandra, and serial actor Amit Bhargav are set to enter as wild card contestants. It's said that the entry of these four will be in tomorrow's Sunday episode. We'll have to wait and see if the game heats up after their entry.