Bihar: CID Steps Up Probe In Dularchand Yadav Murder Case

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 1 (IANS) The investigation into the murder of Dularchand Yadav in Mokama has been intensified as the Bihar Police Crime Investigation Department (CID) has formally taken charge of the case.

The probe is being supervised by CID DIG Jayant Kant, who visited the crime scene himself and inspected all angles.

On Saturday, multiple police teams reached Basawan Chak - the spot where the incident took place.

CID officials, along with FSL scientists, conducted a scientific examination of the entire area.

Sources said several important clues have been recovered, which could give a new twist to the investigation.

Investigators also inspected the damaged vehicles involved in the incident.

Forensic samples have been collected from these vehicles.

Police are analysing the damage pattern, stone marks and other traces to identify the attackers.

During the crime-scene inspection in Mokama Taal, investigators recovered stones normally used on railway tracks.

Officials pointed out that such stones are not naturally found in Mokama Taal - raising questions of a possible conspiracy. Samples have been sent to the lab.

According to sources, the convoy was targeted with these very stones.

The key question now is - were these stones deliberately brought there in advance? If yes, this was not just a clash, but a planned attack.

CID teams have questioned villagers and eyewitnesses.

CCTV footage and mobile location data from nearby areas are also being analysed.

Statements are being collected on any suspicious activity before or after the incident.

Dularchand Yadav, on Thursday, was attacked in the Mokama Taal region while campaigning with Jan Suraaj candidate Piyush Priyadarshi.

His death has turned into a major political flashpoint in Bihar.

Initial claims linked Dularchand Yadav's murder was due to a gunshot wound. He has also sustained a gunshot injury to his leg, but that was not the cause of his death.

The post-mortem report concluded that the fatal injury was caused by a vehicle running over his chest, resulting in multiple fractures and ruptured lungs.

The autopsy was conducted by a three-doctor panel for nearly two hours in Barh, in the presence of a magistrate.

With CID now directly handling the case, there is an expectation that the investigation will soon determine the full conspiracy - and those responsible.