Allocore Achieves New Milestone: Reaches AWS Premier Tier Status

Allocore Achieves AWS Premier Tier Partner Status, Strengthening Its Position as a Leader in Solutions

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allocore , a leader in government loan, grant, and fraud management solutions, today announced its achievement of Premier Tier status in the Web Services (AWS) Partner (APN).Achieving AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status recognizes Allocore as a trusted AWS Partner with proven expertise and significant success in helping government agencies design, build, and manage secure, scalable, and efficient solutions on AWS."Reaching AWS Premier Tier status is a remarkable milestone for Allocore," said Don Spidell, Allocore's Lead Cloud Architect. "This recognition underscores our commitment to delivering reliable solutions across the commercial and government sectors, including supporting some of the largest lending and grant workloads in federal government operations."Allocore's Chief Executive Officer, Bill Webner, added, "Our platform is setting new standards for efficiency and security in government financial workflows. As the focus on government modernization continues to grow, turnkey software products like Allocore, powered by AWS, are becoming essential tools for addressing these challenges."Allocore's AWS-powered solutions are available on the AWS Marketplace as FedRAMP-compliant offerings, delivering an integrated platform for managing government loans, grants, and fraud prevention. The solutions include:. Allocore Loans: A comprehensive, full-lifecycle loan origination and servicing platform.. Allocore Grants: An efficient, seamless platform for federal grant administration.. Allocore Fraud: Advanced fraud detection and mitigation tools embedded across loan and grant workflows.To achieve Premier Tier status, Allocore underwent a rigorous evaluation process, demonstrating its commitment to AWS through accreditations, certifications, and thousands of successful cloud deployments across a diverse portfolio of offerings.About AllocoreAllocore is a leading provider of cloud-native technology for government financial management. Specializing in modernizing loan, grant, and fraud prevention systems, Allocore leverages AWS's innovation, security, and scalability to help government agencies streamline operations, improve efficiency, and protect taxpayer resources.

