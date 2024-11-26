MEGA International Recognized As A Leader In The 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Enterprise Architecture Tools

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) For the 16th year, Gartner® named MEGA International a Leader in the Magic QuadrantTM for EA Tools, citing HOPEX's vision and execution.

- Luca de Risi, CEO of MEGA InternationalBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For the 16th consecutive year, Gartner has named MEGA International a Leader in its Magic QuadrantTM for Enterprise Architecture Tools, for its HOPEX offering. Published on November 20th, 2024, and authored by Andreas Frangou, Andrew Gianni, Shubhangi Jena, Austin Steinmetz, the report evaluates 16 enterprise architecture companies based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute.This year, MEGA introduced HOPEX Aquila, a state-of-the-art SaaS platform designed as a highly secure, scalable, and adaptable solution that seamlessly integrates within a company's IT ecosystem. Built on a robust foundation that grows with an organization, HOPEX Aquila focuses on accelerating return on investment, supporting organizations' digital transformation, and positioning them as future-ready enterprises.MEGA has invested heavily in advancing HOPEX Aquila as a leading Enterprise Architecture tool with three primary focuses:- Enhanced Experiences: Delivering an intuitive, user-friendly interface to elevate engagement and efficiency.- Shortened Time to Value: Accelerating project delivery through powerful automation driven by generative AI and machine learning.- Streamlined Decision-Making: Proving improved reporting and analytics for faster, actionable insights to support better strategic choices.Magic QuadrantTM reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a comprehensive view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high, and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players.Download the complimentary copy: 2024 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Enterprise Architecture Tools .DisclaimerGartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Enterprise Architecture Tools; Andreas Frangou, Andrew Gianni, Shubhangi Jena, Austin Steinmetz; November 20, 2024. MEGA International was recognized as Mega in the reports (2009-2017). GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About MEGA InternationalMEGA International is a global SaaS software company offering solutions for Enterprise Architecture, Business Process Analysis, Governance, Risk and Compliance, and Data Governance operating in 52 countries. MEGA created HOPEX, a collaborative platform that provides a single repository to help companies collect, visualize, and analyze information to plan better and adapt to change.

