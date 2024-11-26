Progress Residential Earns Gold Award For 2025 Military Friendly® Employer Designation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Company Recognized in Top 10 across three categories for Ongoing Commitment to Veterans and Service Members

- Brandon Parise, Chief Human Resources Officer at Progress ResidentialSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Progress Residential , a leading provider of professional property management services for rental homes in the U.S., proudly announced today that it has received a Gold Award for Military Friendly ® Workplace designation for 2025, earning a spot in the Top 10 in several categories for the fourth consecutive year:Top 10 Military Friendly Company Award, #6Top 10 Military Spouse Friendly Employer Award, #5Top 10 Military Friendly Brand Award, #2This recognition underscores Progress Residential's dedication to creating meaningful career opportunities for the military community, where service members can thrive, develop their skills, and advance their careers.“At Progress Residential, we're honored to work with military veterans, whose accountability, determination, and leadership greatly enrich our company culture,” said Brandon Parise, Chief Human Resources Officer at Progress Residential.“We are deeply grateful for their service to our country, and we remain committed to fostering a supportive environment where they can continue to grow, contribute, and achieve their career goals.”Progress was selected alongside other honorees from over 1,200 companies participating in the annual Military Friendly® survey, evaluated based on public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey focused on military support and hiring practices.Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization's survey score with an assessment of the organization's ability to meet thresholds for Recruitment, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion & Advancement of veterans and military employees.“Organizations earning the Military Friendly Employers designation have wholeheartedly invested in comprehensive and impactful initiatives that bring about positive, life-changing results for our valued service members, dedicated military spouses, and esteemed veterans within their ranks,” said Kayla Lopez, Senior Director of Military Partnerships at Military Friendly®.“We salute these exemplary employers who raise the bar and understand that hiring military personnel is not merely an act of goodwill but a testament to a standard that truly embodies sound business wisdom. Their steadfast commitment to integrating military personnel into their workforce not only reflects their compassion but also underscores their business acumen.”Progress Residential will be featured with other 2025 Military Friendly® Employers in the Winter issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine and on MilitaryFriendly.About Progress ResidentialProgress Residential is a leading provider of professional property management services for more than 90,000 rental homes in more than 30 markets across the US. We harness the power of data and technology and continuously identify opportunities to innovate and invest in the leasing and living experience for the residents we serve. Progress is proud to play a critical role in the housing ecosystem, expanding access to secure and stable housing and empowering residents to live in communities of their choice.Together, our 2,500+ Progress team members are redefining home. Learn more at rentprogress.About Military Friendly ® EmployersMilitary Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization's commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 2,800 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation annually. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at mfcguide/ .About VIQTORY:Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service­ disabled, veteran­ owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its owned assets such as Military Spouse Magazine®, Vetrepreneur®, G.I. Jobs ® and Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at

