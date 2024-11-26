Los Angeles Coast Guard Unit Participates In Subject Matter Expert Exchange With Malaysia

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) LANGKAWI, Malaysia – US Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team Los Angeles Long Beach (MSST LA/LB) members participated in a subject matter expert exchange (SMEE) with nine Royal Malaysian (RMC) officers and 11 Royal Malaysian officers (RMP), part of the Royal Malaysian Customs Academy in Langkawi (AKMAL), from Oct. 31 to Nov. 15, 2024.

Service members from both nations discussed and demonstrated law enforcement and seamanship best practices and tactics to bolster both regional security and maritime efforts.

The exchange program opened with US Coast Guard representatives conducting training on law enforcement topics such as authorities and jurisdictions, safety sweeps, use of force, vessel searches, handcuffing, frisk searches and operational risk management concepts.

The second portion was spent underway on the RMC and RMP vessels conducting seamanship training, boat handling and noncompliant vessel pursuit fundamentals exchanges.

“Our partners in Malaysia hold high levels of law enforcement and seamanship skills, and it was a pleasure to share similarities and differences in our methods,” said Lt. j.g. Michael Vojvodich, deployable team leader, MSST LA/LB.“The AKMAL Langkawi facility is top-tier, and the MSST LA/LB coxswains enjoyed driving RMC and RMP vessels alongside the Malaysian participants. This engagement strengthened partnerships between the agencies while promoting the US Coast Guard's goals for regional cooperation.”

The final days of the program were dedicated to medical training covering CPR and basic lifesaving skills.

“As a result of this exchange, we further gained confidence and courage to act if a comrade is injured in an operation,” said Royal Malaysian Inspector Wan Azizan, Malaysian contingent leader, Royal Malaysian Police.“We know how to use a tourniquet quickly and assess the patient's level of consciousness, heart rate, and respiration in high-stress situations.”

The goal of the exchange was to assist in improving operations, inter-agency cooperation and proficiency in maritime operations.

Sharing his experience with the training, US Coast Guard Petty Officer First class Richie Pilozo, said,“this was my 15th international training engagement in my career; the Royal Malaysian members were exceptional to train with and be around all day while underway. The students were extremely receptive to new boat tactics on new platforms, and I hope they enjoyed their time as much as I did.”

Upon the conclusion of the SMEEs, service members from both countries expressed their desires to continue to share ideas, information and knowledge and conduct future exchanges.

“This engagement has been both interesting and highly useful,” said Azizan.“We gained a lot of knowledge that was beneficial and practical to our missions. On behalf of the Malaysian participants, we express our deepest gratitude and hope that such training will continue in the future.”

The SMEE was in support of the US Department of State's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs and the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur.

US Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team Los Angeles Long Beach is part of the US Department of Homeland Security and is tasked with countering terrorism and providing protection for critical infrastructure, strategic shipping and high-interest vessels. They are located at US Coast Guard Base Los Angeles Long Beach in San Pedro, California.

Los Angeles Coast Guard unit participates in subject matter expert exchange with Malaysia