Category Creator Walkme Recognized As The “AI-Powered DAP For The Enterprise” In Industry Analyst Report

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WalkMe , the leader of the Digital Adoption (DAP) category for effectively navigating change, today announced it was recognized as a leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Digital Adoption Platforms (DAP), 2024. The recognition validates WalkMe's AI-first approach, which is further strengthened by its fall '24 product release introducing enhanced enterprise-grade AI capabilities and scalability features.

"WalkMe is the category builder for DAPs," the Forrester report authored by Principal Analyst at Forrester Research, Vasupradha Srinivasan notes:“The firm leads with its commitment to be AI-first across the platform, which is reflected in its clear roadmap, first-to market FedRAMP certifications, and outstanding market partnerships.”

Highlighted for its AI-first platform, superior analytics, and robust capabilities, WalkMe received the top score in the AI/ML criterion, recognizing its AI-first platform approach. The Forrester report notes: "Its automation-in-the-flow features are above par and well-executed. WalkMeX and Builder Assistant, which are enhancements powered by generative AI (genAI), cater seamlessly to DAP users."

WalkMe's platform is built to handle enterprise complexities including integrations with multiple systems and diverse user groups. WalkMe attributes the recognition in the Forrester evaluation to its robust analytics capabilities, including insights into license optimization and shadow application usage to maximize ROI and ensure data security.

Propelling the DAP category forward with innovation

"Three challenges plague tech execs in their digital transformation efforts: The number of enterprise applications grows by the day; these applications are more connected and more complex to use; and friction from software-related change overwhelms enterprise resources with support requests," The Forrester report states. The problem DAPs solve is more significant and complex than ever before.

To meet these challenges, WalkMe just released the following product updates:

from new enhancements with on-demand AI assistance now available across web, desktop, and mobile. It integrates ActionBot, AI Answers, and general purpose LLMs into a seamless user experience. WalkMeX's always-on Action Bar now has enhanced assisted writing, grouped actions, and the ability for end-users to create and save their own custom AI actions.helping WalkMeX customers optimize AI performance and increase user adoption.This gives customers more ways to scope future DAP projects and document standard operating procedures by automatically transforming software workflows into annotatable step-by-step guides, facilitating collaboration between line of business managers and content builders.Empowering global customers to build content for their digital adoption initiatives in their preferred language, increasing accessibility, usability, and collaboration across teams and regions.

WalkMe's unwavering pursuit of innovation ensures customers have access to cutting-edge capabilities to meet evolving enterprise needs. WalkMe's comprehensive AI-powered guidance and automation in the flow of work delivers success for both the individual end-user and the organization.

“It's an honor to continue to shape the future of the DAP category and a privilege to see our innovations create meaningful impact for organizations across the globe,” said WalkMe CEO and Co-Founder, Dan Adika. “We are excited to see our latest product capabilities in action and unlock new ways for individuals and enterprises to achieve their best work.”

About WalkMe

WalkMe, an SAP company, pioneered the world's leading Digital Adoption Platform, enabling organizations to navigate the change brought on by technology. Leveraging over a decade of experience, WalkMe's platform integrates generative AI to deliver proactive, accessible, and actionable insights. Our context-aware solutions guide users through any workflow, identifying and resolving digital friction to ensure seamless execution of critical processes across all departments. Trusted by global leaders like IBM, Nestlé, ThermoFisher Scientific, and the U.S. Department of Defense, WalkMe empowers organizations to maximize software ROI and drive people-centric digital transformation. Visit

