Border Guards Shoot Down Russian Orlan-10 Drone In Odesa Region

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, the Air Defense Forces shot down 76 drones that Russians had been using to attack Ukraine since the evening.

