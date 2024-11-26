Border Guards Shoot Down Russian Orlan-10 Drone In Odesa Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Odesa region, soldiers of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine destroyed a Russian Orlan-10 drone.
“In the Odesa region , border guards destroyed a Russian Orlan-10 drone,” the statement reads.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, the Air Defense Forces shot down 76 drones that Russians had been using to attack Ukraine since the evening.
