(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's faces a challenging period as inflation rates climb higher than expected. The National Broad Consumer Price 15 (IPCA-15) rose by 0.62% in November, surpassing projections. This increase marks a significant acceleration from October's 0.54% rise.



The Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) released these figures on Tuesday. They reveal a concerning trend in the country's economic landscape. The cumulative inflation for the year now stands at 4.35%, with a 12-month accumulation of 4.77%.



These numbers have breached the upper limit of Brazil's inflation target. The central bank aims for 3% with a 1.5 percentage point tolerance range. This development may prompt a reassessment of monetary policies.



Eight out of nine product and service groups surveyed showed price increases. Only the education sector experienced a slight decrease of 0.01%. Food and beverages led the surge with a 1.34% rise, contributing 0.29 percentage points to the overall index.





Brazil's Inflation Jumps: November IPCA-15 Hits 0.62%

The food and beverage sector saw significant price hikes in household staples. Soybean oil prices jumped by 8.38%, while tomatoes increased by 8.15%. Meat prices also saw a substantial 7.54% rise. These increases offset decreases in items like onions and eggs.



Personal expenses and transportation followed closely behind. They showed increases of 0.83% and 0.82% respectively. The rise in personal expenses was largely due to a 4.97% increase in cigarette prices, following a hike in specific tax rates.



Transportation costs were primarily driven by a 22.56% surge in airfare prices. This single item contributed 0.14 percentage points to the overall index. Urban bus fares also saw a 1.34% increase, adding to transportation costs.



Energy prices, a key component of housing costs, showed a modest 0.13% increase. This represents a significant deceleration from October's 5.29% rise. The implementation of the yellow tariff flag in November played a role in this slowdown.



These figures paint a picture of broad-based inflationary pressures in Brazil's economy. They highlight the challenges faced by policymakers in maintaining price stability. The coming months will be crucial in determining the trajectory of Brazil's economic recovery.



