Adani Wilmar’s logo marks Fortune Foods’ 25 years of serving home-cooked meals to Indian households

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 26th November, 2024— Adani Wilmar Limited, one of India’s largest food & FMCG companies, commemorates 25 years of Fortune Foods with a unique logo that reflects the brand’s commitment to home-cooked meals and its iconic message, ‘Ghar ka khana, ghar ka khana hota hai’. Over the years, the brand has become one of India’s most reputed and trusted providers of essential kitchen commodities, including edible oil, wheat flour, rawa, maida, suji, besan, rice and pulses. It has played a vital role in bringing families together with delicious, nutritious, and wholesome food, thus becoming an integral part of Indian households.

The logo, created encapsulates 25 years of tradition and togetherness associated with the brand. The design created gives insights into India’s culinary traditions. It incorporates elements of Indian culinary culture — tools of harvesting, shapes of sweets, forms of cooking utensils, and the sensory experience from the varied aromas and rituals found in Indian kitchens. Each visual element, be it rice, veggies, oil, flour, idlis, samosas, sweets,tadka, rolling-pin, mortar-and-pestle, tiffin box to name a few, represents the ingredients, cooking mediums, and practices that make home-cooked food central to the Indian experience.

Apart from reflecting the essence of Indian kitchens, the elements in the logo also reflect health, happiness, and a commitment to wholesome food prepared at home. This unique design also celebrates Fortune’s journey of serving nourishing, home-cooked meals to Indian households, seamlessly blending quality with tradition.

Commenting on the launch, Angshu Mallick, MD & CEO, Adani Wilmar Limited said, “For 25 years, Fortune Foods has been woven into the fabric of Indian households, becoming a trusted name in kitchens across the country. This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary—a reflection of the love, trust, and shared values of millions of families who’ve chosen us to be part of their everyday lives. Our logo encapsulates this beautiful relationship, celebrating the tools, flavors, and traditions that make home-cooked meals a cornerstone of Indian culture. As we mark this silver jubilee, we honor the past while looking toward the future with a renewed commitment to delivering quality, nutrition, and the joy of cooking at home. This is more than a milestone; it is a testament to the power of shared moments and the enduring bond between Fortune and the families we serve.”





