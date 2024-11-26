(MENAFN) Russian forces have used a thermobaric rocket system to destroy well-fortified Ukrainian defensive positions in the southern Donetsk People’s Republic, the Russian Defense reported on Monday. The military showcased footage of a strike using the TOS-1A Solntsepyok system, which caused large explosions on the ground. An upgraded version of this system, the TOS-2 Tosochka, is also in service, offering improved rocket capabilities and a wheeled chassis. Along with ground-based systems, Russia has also deployed thermobaric aerial bombs, which have proven highly effective in the conflict.



Earlier this month, the Russian military also released a video of a similar TOS-1A strike on Ukrainian positions in Kharkov Region. Over the past few months, Russia has made significant territorial gains, especially after Ukraine launched a cross-border attack into Russia’s Kursk Region in August. While Kiev claimed the incursion aimed to force Russia to divert troops, reports indicate that Ukraine has lost over 40% of the territory they initially captured, with Ukrainian forces suffering more than 35,300 casualties and losing substantial military equipment, including Western-donated systems.

