Legendary US carmaker to cut down 14 percent of workforce in Europe

(MENAFN) Ford has announced plans to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe, representing about 14% of its European workforce. The reductions, set to be completed by the end of 2027, will primarily impact Germany, where 2,900 jobs are at risk, and Britain, where 800 positions will be eliminated. This move comes as Ford, like other automakers such as Nissan, Stellantis, and GM, grapples with challenges in the automotive sector, including sluggish electric vehicle (EV) sales and growing competition from Chinese manufacturers.



The company stated that the layoffs are part of its strategy to adapt to the ongoing shift toward EV production, which demands fewer employees. Dave Johnston, Ford's vice president for transformation in Europe, emphasized that these difficult decisions were necessary to ensure the company’s long-term competitiveness in the region. The move signals broader struggles within Europe’s automotive industry, where sales have significantly declined, with a reported 200,000 fewer vehicles sold in the first eight months of 2024 compared to the previous year.

