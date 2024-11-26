Tejashwi, Samrat Choudhary Face Off Over 65 Pc Quota During Winter Session

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 26 (IANS) The second day of the Bihar Legislative Assembly's Winter Session saw a heated exchange between Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and Deputy Chief Samrat Choudhary over the contentious issue of 65 per cent reservation.

The confrontation unfolded during discussions initiated by Tejashwi Yadav, who accused the BJP of undermining the reservation policy that was implemented during the Mahagathbandhan but was later struck down by the Patna High Court.

Tejashwi Yadav claimed that during the 17-month tenure of the Mahagathbandhan government, a caste-based survey was conducted to justify the decision to increase the reservation limit to 65 per cent.

“This included quotas for OBCs, EBCs, Dalits, and tribal communities while retaining 10 per cent reservation for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) of the upper castes. But the BJP conspired to get the policy overturned in court,” Yadav claimed.

Yadav further proposed that the Nitish Kumar government could increase the reservation ceiling to 75 per cent by allocating 10 per cent for EWS'.

“I urge the NDA government to form a committee to study the feasibility of implementing higher reservation limits and take proactive steps on Constitution Day,” Yadav said.

Tejashwi highlighted that the policy, implemented during his birthday celebrations, was struck down on June 20.

He alleged that concerns about the BJP's legal challenges to the policy were discussed with Nitish Kumar during the Cabinet meeting.

Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary responded by asserting that the decision on the reservation policy was made under Nitish Kumar's government and dismissed Tejashwi Yadav's bid to take sole credit for it.

He also called for maintaining decorum of the Assembly.

Choudhary also accused Tejashwi Yadav's parents, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, of failing to provide any significant reservation during their 15-year rule.

“The current double-engine government has extended reservation benefits to all sections of society,” Choudhary said.

BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha criticised Tejashwi Yadav for making "baseless and unsubstantiated" allegations that the BJP was behind the cancellation of 65 per cent reservation.

“Such statements should not be made without proof. The Opposition engages in unconstitutional work,” Sinha said.

Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary took a measured stance, stating that the reservation issue was currently under judicial review.

“The government is working in compliance with court orders while respecting legal boundaries,” Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said.