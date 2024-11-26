Army Deployed In Islamabad Amid Opposition Party Protest
11/26/2024 5:08:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Pakistan's Ministry of Interior announced, Tuesday, the deployment of the Pakistan army in Islamabad as thousands of protestors of the opposition Political party clashed with Police to enter the federal capital.
Tensions rose when thousands of protestors successfully entered the capital forcing the police to step back, the ministry's notification granted the Pakistan Army to impose curfews in any locality deemed necessary to maintain law and order.
Many security personnel and protestors were injured in the clashes while over 600 protestors have been arrested from Punjab province so far.
The army has also been authorized to take extreme measures such as shooting rioters on sight in case of deteriorating situation.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warned the opposition party of strict measures to prevent their march towards the Red Zone of the capital.
Pakistan Tehreek e-Insaf (PTI) party's supporter started the protest in Islamabad and demanded the release of party chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan who is currently in jail facing several chargers. (end)
