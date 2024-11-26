Sportier, Smarter, and Sharpened: Meet the New Audi A3

(MENAFN- Performance Communications) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 26 November 2024 – The Audi A3 has long defined the premium compact segment, and its latest iteration continues this legacy with bold advancements in design, technology, and comfort. Building on decades of success, the new A3 range is tailored for modern drivers seeking a new level of driving dynamics. Now available for order across the region as the A3, S3 Sportback, and S3 Sedan, these models set a new benchmark in driving precision and style, offering standout features such as customisable lighting, and advanced safety systems. The new range balances sportiness with efficiency, making it ideal for both urban and long-distance driving.



Striking Design Meets Bold Innovation

The Audi A3 range commands attention with its dynamic, sporty appearance. A flatter, frameless Singleframe grille emphasises width and sophistication, complemented by angular side air intakes and a bold rear diffuser. A new front spoiler connects the design elements, visually lowering the car and enhancing its tactile presence.



The S line variant, inspired by RS models, introduces vibrant colours such as District Green, Ascari Blue, and Progressive Red, while five new wheel designs offer a fresh take on personalisation. Slim LED and Matrix LED headlights with customisable daytime running light signatures add a unique flair, making every drive a statement.



Sustainability and Enhanced Efficiency

The Audi A3 combines performance with sustainability, featuring seat covers made from up to 89% recycled PET bottles and eco-friendly Dinamica microfibre inlays. This commitment to responsible design ensures the A3 delivers luxury with a lighter environmental footprint.

Aerodynamic improvements, including controlled cooling-air inlets and a streamlined silhouette, further enhance efficiency and contribute to a smooth and refined driving experience.



Performance Redefined

The Audi A3 is engineered to deliver both efficiency and exhilaration. The A3 comes with the 1.5l 35 TFSI gasoline engine, which has an output of 110 kW (150 PS) and is offered as an automatic version with seven-speed S tronic. The S3 models boast a 2.0 TFSI engine, now delivering and impressive 333 horsepower and 420 Nm of torque – 43hp and 20 Nm increase that significantly enhances performance compared to its predecessor. Accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds, the S3 also features a rear differential with torque vectoring, improving agility and stability, particularly in dynamic driving scenarios. Audi’s advanced suspension system and quattro all-wheel drive provide precise handling across various terrains, offering a balance of control and power.



Progressive steering enhances agility, allowing for sharper cornering and seamless manoeuvres. Audi drive select now offers six distinct modes, catering to a wide range of driving experiences. Exclusive to the S3, the new dynamic plus mode is engineered for high-performance driving. This mode optimizes torque distribution, sending more power to the rear axle and favouring the outer rear wheel during cornering to enhance precision and create a sportier, more engaging drive. Additionally, the 2.0 TFSI engine and transmission have been fine-tuned, with increased idle speed, sharper throttle response, and adaptive gear shifts, ensuring a thrilling experience tailored for every journey.



Sporty Interior Upgrades

Inside, the A3 sets a new standard for style and comfort. Enhancements include a redesigned shifter, illuminated door panels with 30 colour options, and eco-friendly Dinamica microfiber inlays. Premium Sonos 3D sound and ambient lighting contribute to a luxurious and personalised cabin environment, while standard features like the leather-wrapped steering wheel and upgraded centre console add practicality.



Driver-focused technology includes a 10.1-inch touch display and Audi virtual cockpit as standard. Optional MMI Navigation Plus provides advanced features



Available for Order Now

The Audi A3 and S3 models are now available for order at your local Audi dealer and will arrive in showrooms across the region from December 2024. In GCC countries, the Audi A3 is priced from USD 35,301*, and the S3 Sportback and Sedan from USD 56,708* and USD 57,918*, respectively.





