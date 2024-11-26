Careem Box delivers the unexpected in a bold new campaign

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Careem has launched an out-of-the-box campaign to spotlight Careem Box, the app’s go-to service for picking up and delivering anything that fits inside its iconic box.



The campaign is designed to push the boundaries of this promise. To raise awareness (and eyebrows), the campaign has been kicked off with a stunt involving a contortionist folding herself into a Careem Box on the streets of Barsha.



Next, a parade of unexpected deliveries: Captains riding through the main highways and roads of Dubai with everything from shimmering gold bars to giant teddy bears, and even the Mona Lisa in transparent boxes mounted on their bikes.



The message? As clear as the boxes — if it fits in the box, we’ll pick up & deliver.



From the everyday to the extraordinary, Careem Box promises to make life easier by delivering gifts, documents, or even your forgotten phone charger, right when you need them.



User-generated Videos and content of the campaign are linked, offering an inside look.



Please feel free to reach out for more information or media inquiries regarding the campaign.





MENAFN26112024007469016123ID1108926621