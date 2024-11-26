Energy ministers meet in Türkiye to discuss challenges, opportunities for strong energy future

(MENAFN) ministers convened in Istanbul on Friday to discuss pressing challenges and potential opportunities for building a resilient energy future. The discussions, held during the İstanbul Energy Forum, centered on energy security amidst ongoing global conflicts and other disruptions. The forum, organized by Anadolu under the auspices of Türkiye's Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, adopted the theme “Common Future, Common Goals,” drawing leaders and experts from around the world to collaborate on shared solutions.



The event's ministerial session was led by Alparslan Bayraktar, Türkiye's Energy and Natural Resources Minister, who highlighted the vulnerabilities exposed in global energy markets by geopolitical tensions, disrupted supply chains, and the intensifying impacts of climate change. He emphasized the need for countries to reimagine and innovate within the energy sector to address these growing challenges effectively.



Bayraktar stressed the importance of sustainable investment in energy infrastructure and advancing emerging technologies. He called for collective efforts and unified objectives to navigate the complexities of modern energy demands, advocating for a balance between immediate energy needs and long-term sustainability goals.



Key aspects of the energy transition were also addressed, including the enduring role of oil and gas alongside the acceleration of electrification and diversification of supply chains. Bayraktar underscored that achieving energy security is essential not only for economic growth and job creation but also for safeguarding the future against evolving global risks.

