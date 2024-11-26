Biden’s foreign policy faces numerous difficulties

(MENAFN) President Joe Biden’s foreign policy has faced numerous difficulties, with his term marked by significant setbacks. His legacy has been overshadowed by the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, Russia’s persistent invasion of Ukraine, and ongoing turmoil in the Middle East.



When Biden took office, there were hopes that his leadership would reverse the isolationist stance of his predecessor, Donald Trump. Expectations were high that Biden would reaffirm the US’s commitment to Europe’s security and strengthen transatlantic ties, bringing greater stability to US foreign policy. Initially, this seemed achievable as Europe looked forward to a more professional diplomatic approach under Biden.



However, the outcome has been more complex. Despite his strong transatlantic ideals, Biden’s administration has been criticized for lacking the flexibility and innovation needed to tackle global issues effectively. The presidency began with the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, leaving both US and UK forces embarrassed and allies abandoned. This debacle revealed severe misjudgments in intelligence and the disorganized nature of the evacuation, resulting in significant casualties and lost military assets.



The situation worsened with the escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine, leading to Russia’s invasion in February 2022. Although Western nations continue to support Ukraine, a decisive victory seems increasingly unlikely. In the Middle East, the situation remains unresolved, especially after the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel. Israel’s overwhelming response has added further complexity to the already turbulent geopolitical situation.

MENAFN26112024000045015687ID1108926287