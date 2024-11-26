Al Muraikhi Receives Copies Of Credentials Of Ambassadors

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received yesterday copies of the credentials of Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia H E Dikran Kevorkian, Ambassador of Nepal H E Ramesh Chandra Paudel and Ambassador of Japan H E Naoto Hisajima.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished the ambassadors success in performing their duties, assuring them of providing all support to push forward bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and their countries to closer cooperation across various fields.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs also received yesterday a copy of the credentials of Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador H E Milton Eduardo Omana Acevedo, Ambassador of the Republic of Panama H E Johnny Mayani and Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba H E Jose Enrique Enriquez Rodriguez.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs wished the three ambassadors success in performing their duties, assuring them of providing all support to advance bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and their countries to closer cooperation in various fields.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs also met yesterday with Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to the State of Qatar H E Shaban Jashari, on the occasion of the end of his tenure.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs thanked the Ambassador for his efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, wishing him success in his new duties.