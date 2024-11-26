President-Elect Trump Announces Tariffs On China, Mexico, Canada

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- President-elect Donald has announced plans to impose tariffs on goods from three of the US' largest trading partners: China, Mexico, and Canada.

In two posts on the social Truth Social, Trump attributed the decision to concerns over illegal immigration and the influx of synthetic drugs, particularly Fentanyl.

"As everyone is aware, thousands of people are pouring through Mexico and Canada, bringing Crime and Drugs at levels never seen before," Trump stated, and revealed that a 25 percent tariff on all goods from Mexico and Canada would be implemented on January 20, the day of his inauguration.

In another post, Trump addressed China, stating, "I have had many talks with China about the massive amounts of drugs, in particular Fentanyl, being sent into the United States - But to no avail," adding that until the flow of synthetic drugs stops, "We will be charging China an additional 10% Tariff, above any additional Tariffs, on all of their many products coming into the United States of America."

The announcement marks a significant shift in US trade policy, signaling heightened economic measures against key partners as Trump prepares to assume office. (end)

