MDF Zayvin Album For Immediate Release

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Charlotte, North Carolina Nov 19, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

MDF Zayvin Announces Highly-Anticipated New Album, [TRAPP'D: An Archived Release], Set for Release on [December 3rd, 2024]

Rising artist MDF Zayvin has officially announced the release of his highly-anticipated new album, TRAPP'D: An Archived Release, set to drop on Dec 3rd. Known for his distinct style, raw lyricism, and genre-pushing creativity, Zayvin's latest project promises to be his most ambitious yet.

The album will feature 10 electrifying tracks, including the lead singles "GANJA" and "KIDNAPPTHEWHOLEWORLD", as well as standout collaborations like "ANTISOCIAL" (feat. Ybk Zyon). Each track dives deep into themes of resilience, ambition, and the chaotic beauty of life, paired with Zayvin's signature delivery and cutting-edge production.

“This album is a reflection of the highs and lows of my journey,” says MDF Zayvin.“It's raw, unapologetic, and everything my fans have been waiting for.”

The full tracklist for TRAPP'D includes:



GANJA

KIDNAPPTHEWHOLEWORLD

WICKEDWITH45DIGITS

ANTISOCIAL (feat. Ybk Zyon)

THISTHEWAYITGOTTABE

SUNSET//IDONTWANNAREST

MONEYSTAND5FEET

IWONDERWHY

LIFEBEENINACYCLE SLOWERMODE

The album's artwork, designed to match the moody, abstract aesthetic of the music, features a bold and eerie visual style that highlights the emotional depth of the project.

Fans can expect a unique blend of haunting beats, introspective lyrics, and powerful collaborations that solidify MDF Zayvin's place as one of the most innovative voices in the genre.

PRESAVE LINK:

LISTEN NOW:

Album Release Date: December 3rd 2024

Available On: Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and all major streaming platforms

For more information, interview requests, or press inquiries, please contact:

Follow MDF Zayvin on social media for updates:

Instagram: @mdfzayvin

TikTok: @mdfzayvin