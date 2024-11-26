MDF Zayvin Album For Immediate Release

(MENAFN- IssueWire)
MDF Zayvin Announces Highly-Anticipated New Album, [TRAPP'D: An Archived Release], Set for Release on [December 3rd, 2024]
Rising hip-hop artist MDF Zayvin has officially announced the release of his highly-anticipated new album, TRAPP'D: An Archived Release, set to drop on Dec 3rd. Known for his distinct style, raw lyricism, and genre-pushing creativity, Zayvin's latest project promises to be his most ambitious yet.
The album will feature 10 electrifying tracks, including the lead singles "GANJA" and "KIDNAPPTHEWHOLEWORLD", as well as standout collaborations like "ANTISOCIAL" (feat. Ybk Zyon). Each track dives deep into themes of resilience, ambition, and the chaotic beauty of life, paired with Zayvin's signature delivery and cutting-edge production.
“This album is a reflection of the highs and lows of my journey,” says MDF Zayvin.“It's raw, unapologetic, and everything my fans have been waiting for.”
The full tracklist for TRAPP'D includes:
GANJA
KIDNAPPTHEWHOLEWORLD
WICKEDWITH45DIGITS
ANTISOCIAL (feat. Ybk Zyon)
THISTHEWAYITGOTTABE
SUNSET//IDONTWANNAREST
MONEYSTAND5FEET
IWONDERWHY
LIFEBEENINACYCLE
SLOWERMODE
The album's artwork, designed to match the moody, abstract aesthetic of the music, features a bold and eerie visual style that highlights the emotional depth of the project.
Fans can expect a unique blend of haunting beats, introspective lyrics, and powerful collaborations that solidify MDF Zayvin's place as one of the most innovative voices in the genre.
PRESAVE LINK:
LISTEN NOW:
Album Release Date: December 3rd 2024
Available On: Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and all major streaming platforms
For more information, interview requests, or press inquiries, please contact:
Follow MDF Zayvin on social media for updates:
Media Contact
Instagram: @mdfzayvin
TikTok: @mdfzayvin
