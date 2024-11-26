Palestine Welcomes UNESCO Resolution Supporting Continuation Of UNRWA's Operations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah: The Palestinian of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomed the passing of a by UNESCO's Executive Board during its eighth extraordinary session that highlights the vital role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and supports the continuation of its operations and mandate, particularly in the field of education.

In a statement issued on Monday evening, the Ministry emphasized that this decision holds important significance for the mandate of and UNESCO's work in culture, education and science; values that Israel, the occupying power, persistently seeks to undermine, especially regarding the rights of Palestinian refugees.

Palestine has one of the lowest illiteracy rates worldwide, a result of UNRWA's efforts in promoting education and offering educational opportunities to Palestinian children, youth and refugees, the Ministry said in the statement carried by (WAFA) news agency.

It added that the backing of 50 out of 58 countries for the decision marks a significant victory in supporting the rights of Palestinian refugees and reinforcing UNRWA's role in this regard.

The Ministry urged the countries that opposed the decision, especially the United States, to reconsider their stance and align with the legal and moral majority that supports the work of both UNRWA and UNESCO.

In this context, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that UNRWA is irreplaceable, and its operations cannot be diminished or stopped. "No other organization possesses the capacity, expertise, and institutional structure to replace UNRWA or make up for its vast knowledge and accumulated experience."

It also urged all countries and international actors to support and safeguard UNRWA's mandate until the rights of Palestinian refugees are fulfilled and a just resolution to their issue is achieved, in line with international law and United Nations resolutions, especially Resolution 194, which affirms the refugees' right to return to their homes from which they were forcibly displaced.