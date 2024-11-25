Environment Minister Monitors Cargo Ship Grounding Incident In Red Sea

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of Environment, Yasmine Fouad, traveled to the Red Sea on Monday to oversee the situation following the grounding of a cargo ship in the city of Quseir.

The issued a statement confirming that the incident involved a commercial vessel, VSG Glory, flying the flag of the Comoros Islands. The ship, en route from Yemen to Tawfiq in Suez, ran aground after losing control due to strong winds, high waves, and a technical malfunction. This led to a collision with coral reefs, causing significant damage to the ship's hull.

The ship was carrying 4,000 tonnes of bran, 70 tonnes of diesel, and 50 tonnes of solar, with 21 passengers on board. The grounding resulted in a 60 cm fracture in the hull, allowing seawater to enter the engine room.

Upon receiving the report of the accident, the Minister was informed that diesel spots had appeared in the surrounding waters, and coral reefs in the area had been damaged. In response, Fouad instructed the formation of a committee from the Red Sea Reserves and the regional branch of the Environmental Affairs Agency to immediately address the incident.

The PetroSafe Company worked in coordination with the Red Sea Governorate, the Navy, and the General Petroleum Corporation to contain the pollution, clean the affected beaches, protect the marine environment, and minimize damage to the coral reefs beneath the ship.

The Minister noted that the Marine Pollution Control Center would operate around the clock, while specialists from the Red Sea branch, reserves, and governorate would continue to monitor the situation on the ground. She also highlighted the importance of ensuring the arrival of necessary equipment and enhancing the preparedness of civil protection, ambulance, police, and health services for any emergencies when the ship is refloated.

Fouad also stated that efforts to contain the oil spill using rubber barriers began early in the morning, aiming to prevent further spread to other areas. The committee has collected water samples for pollution analysis and is preparing an environmental report to assess the extent of the damage in the coming days.



