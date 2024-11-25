Lebanon Awaits Israel's Response To US-Backed Ceasefire Proposal

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Israeli cabinet is set to vote on a ceasefire proposal for Lebanon on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, who indicated that Netanyahu had approved the plan“in principle.” The prime minister's potential approval of the ceasefire emerged following a security consultation with Israeli officials on Sunday night, a source familiar with the matter said.

Lebanese sources have stated that Lebanon is awaiting Israel's official response to the US-backed ceasefire proposal. They emphasized that Lebanon is not relying on reports or unofficial positions. The sources confirmed that Lebanon“wants an immediate ceasefire” and has expressed its approval of the American proposal, which is based on UN Resolution 1701, committing to its terms.

The proposal seeks a 60-day cessation of hostilities, with some hopeful that it could pave the way for a lasting peace.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Ministry of Health reported that an Israeli airstrike on the town of Maarka in the Tyre district resulted in six deaths and four injuries, including one individual in critical condition requiring intensive care. Additionally, an Israeli raid on Ain Baal in the Tyre district led to eight more injuries, including another critical case.

Hezbollah confirmed on Monday that its forces targeted a group sheltering in a house on the southern outskirts of Al-Bayada, following heavy losses inflicted on Israeli forces in the area on Sunday. The strike destroyed the house and caused fatalities and injuries among the group.

As the Gaza war entered its 416th day, shelling continued across the Strip, exacerbating the suffering of displaced civilians, particularly with the onset of rains that flooded tents. Mahmoud Basal, spokesperson for the Gaza Civil Defence, reported significant damage to shelters, with water flowing into tents and destroying personal belongings.

The Gaza government media office accused the Israeli military of systematically targeting Gaza's health infrastructure, destroying hospitals and medical centers, and killing over 1,000 health workers. It also reported the detention and torture of more than 310 health personnel, while blocking the entry of medical supplies and international health delegations into the region.

The Gaza Ministry of Health reported two massacres over the past 24 hours, with 24 dead and 71 injured. The total death toll from Israeli aggression has reached 44,235, with over 104,000 wounded since 7 October 2023.

Hamas reaffirmed that ending Israeli aggression is its top priority, insisting on no ceasefire deals that do not address the suffering of Palestinians and ensure their return home, along with full reconstruction. The movement has been actively campaigning with international and regional organizations for urgent humanitarian relief.



