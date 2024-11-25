Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS - The State of Kuwait vehemently condemned Israeli legislation banning the action in the occupied Palestinian territories.

NEW YORK - As Gaza teeters on the brink of collapse, a senior UN official renewed urgent calls for an immediate ceasefire and action to address the humanitarian crisis.

BEIRUT - Lebanese declared that Israeli occupation strikes killed 12 people and 16 others.

RAMALLAH - Israeli occupation claimed that there was a principle agreement on a ceasefire with Lebanon, a step that the Lebanese did not respond to yet.

WASHINGTON - Special Counsel Jack Smith dropped two criminal cases against President-elect Donald Trump in line with the US constitution rules prohibiting the prosecution of a sitting-president. (end)

ibi









MENAFN25112024000071011013ID1108924995