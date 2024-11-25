Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT
PARIS - The State of Kuwait vehemently condemned Israeli Occupation legislation banning the UNRWA action in the occupied Palestinian territories.
NEW YORK - As Gaza teeters on the brink of collapse, a senior UN official renewed urgent calls for an immediate ceasefire and action to address the humanitarian crisis.
BEIRUT - Lebanese health Ministry declared that Israeli occupation strikes killed 12 people and injured 16 others.
RAMALLAH - Israeli occupation media claimed that there was a principle agreement on a ceasefire with Lebanon, a step that the Lebanese did not respond to yet.
WASHINGTON - Special Counsel Jack Smith dropped two criminal cases against President-elect Donald Trump in line with the US constitution rules prohibiting the prosecution of a sitting-president. (end)
