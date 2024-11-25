Traffic Awareness Initiative Held To Curb Underage Driving

The awareness initiative received a unique participation of religious scholars to promote road safety and combat underage driving.

During the event, senior traffic police officials, along with religious scholars, addressed the gathering, who stressed the ongoing efforts to make commuting in Srinagar safer and more efficient, reported news agency KNO .

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic, Muzaffar Shah said their primary goal is to reduce fatalities and accidents through public awareness campaigns, while making Srinagar safe for commuting.

“We aim to stop the normalization of traffic violations and raise awareness about the importance of adhering to traffic rules,” Shah said, adding that this initiative is not the first of its kind.“We regularly engage with parents, educating them about traffic rules to help prevent violations and make Srinagar safer for commuters,” he said.

Similarly, the event included a special counselling session for parents and minors at Polo View Srinagar where traffic police officials and religious scholars stressed the crucial role of parents in preventing underage driving.

Religious scholars also participated, stressing the moral and ethical duty of parents, with a scholar saying,“Islam strictly advocates the preservation of life and warns against actions that jeopardize it”

Another scholar highlighted that this issue goes beyond the family and affects society as a whole.“As a community, we must educate and counsel both parents and children about the serious consequences of such actions, both in this life and the hereafter,” he said.

