Kashmiri Shawl Sellers Harassed In Himachal Pradesh

The 2.46-minute that surfaced on social showed the woman telling the two Kashmiris not to come to the village and asking them to say“Jai Shri Ram” to prove they are“Hindustani.”

Sharing the video on X on Monday, National Convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, Nasir Khuehami, claimed that the video was from a village in Himachal's Hamirpur district.

“No one will purchase their products, buy from our Hindu people,” the woman is seen telling others in the video.“Don't come in my area,” she told shawl sellers.

Later in a post, Khuehami said that the chief minister's office had assured action against anyone found intimidating Kashmiris.

However, when contacted, the CM's media advisor Naresh Chauhan told the PTI that there was no such complaint. The matter would be looked into if any complaint is registered, he said.



The disturbing incident has drawn strong reactions from many quarters, with calls for swift action to address the communal harassment.

Member of Parliament, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi demanded

action against the lady in the video. In a post on X, he wrote,“Iea of BJP's India explained in this 2-3 minutes video criteria for holding Indian citizenship is chanting a slogan of a particular religion.”

“If there is some India still left which functions on its law and principles. This lady should be booked under Section 196, 197 and 302.”

A large number of Kashmiris come to the state to sell shawls and other products, while hundreds of Kashmiris labourers work in the state round the year.

