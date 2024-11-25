Kuwait Army Deputy Chief Receives Algerian Top Brass
11/25/2024 3:03:05 PM
Kuwait, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait army Deputy Chief-of-Staff Air Marshal sheikh Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received on Monday Algerian Army Chief-of-Staff Lieu. Gen. Said Chengriha and his accompanied delegation.
According to an Army General Staff statement, key mutual interests, particularly enhancing and developing military cooperation between the two countries, were discussed.
Chengriha visited Mubarak Al-Abdullah Joint Command and Staff College and learned about its role in training military leaders, as well as its academic programs. (end)
