Rome Talks Push Peace Efforts Towards Mediterranean Crises

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- Nations from the Mediterranean, Middle East and Africa assembled in Italy on Monday for talks aiming to shore up support for peace efforts towards crises plaguing the region, a gathering hailed by Rome as a valuable platform.

Addressing the Mediterranean Dialogues in Rome, Italian Foreign Antonio Tajani said that his country is working tirelessly to ensure a definitive solution to the "instability" in the Middle East, which is among the matters discussed at the annual gathering.

In his speech, Arab League chief Ahmed AbulGheit called for "peaceful co-existence" in the Mediterranean region, which would subsequently boost cultural interaction and development, he underlined, condemning the ongoing "instability and violence" around the region as unacceptable.

Echoing the Cairo-based bloc chief's sentiments, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said that the region stands at a "crossroads," at a time of widespread challenges that call for "decisive action," to enhance the region's stability and peace.

The foreign ministers of Jordan and Lebanon, Ayman Safadi and Abdallah Bouhabib, respectively, deplored in equal measure the "acts of genocide" committed by Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip, while the UAE's Minister for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy underlined that the region could "ill afford" more violence.

Italy's foreign ministry is promoting the annual talks as an effort to "draft a positive agenda" for the region through addressing common security and socio-economic challenges. (end)

