FM Partakes In Rome Mediterranean Dialogues

Rome, Nov. 25 (Petra) – Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, emphasized Monday the urgent need to halt the Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon immediately and to open all crossings to ensure the delivery of adequate humanitarian aid across the Gaza Strip.In a statement during the opening session of the Rome Mediterranean Dialogues, attended by Italian President Sergio Mattarella, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, and a host of foreign ministers, researchers, and stakeholders, Safadi stated that Jordan continues to send humanitarian aid to Gaza and is prepared to send more as soon as the crossings are opened.Safadi stressed that the Israeli aggression, which has claimed the lives of over 52,000 Palestinians, devastated Gaza's society, and destroyed schools, hospitals, and infrastructure, will not bring security or peace to Israel.He warned that each passing day worsens the situation due to the international community's failure to halt the aggression.Safadi recalled that His Majesty King Abdullah II had warned before October 7 that the absence of a political horizon for resolving the Palestinian issue would lead to an explosion of the situation, which has now materialized.He asserted that a just and comprehensive peace, which ensures the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, is the only pathway to achieving security and stability for all in the region.Safadi highlighted the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, which offers collective guarantees for Israel's security within the context of this peace framework.He also underscored the necessity of reaching a political solution to the Syrian crisis that preserves Syria's unity, security, stability, and the safety of its citizens, emphasizing that such a solution is the key to resolving the refugee and migration crisis.Safadi stated that the region's countries are ready to work with international partners to implement the two-state solution and address all regional crises, enabling collaboration to tackle shared challenges facing the Mediterranean region.During his participation in a meeting of the G7 group with Arab partners hosted by Italy, Safadi reiterated the importance of immediate and effective international action to achieve a lasting ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon. He also stressed the need to address the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza by opening all crossings to facilitate aid delivery.On the sidelines of the Rome conference, Safadi held discussions with Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Juraj Blan?r, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, and UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen. These talks focused on bilateral relations, efforts to end the aggression on Gaza and Lebanon, the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, and steps toward resolving the Syrian crisis.Safadi also met with foreign ministers from G7 countries, which include the United States, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, Canada, and host country Italy. Additionally, he held discussions with the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell.The G7 meeting with Arab partners included foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and representatives from the UAE and Qatar, alongside the Arab League Secretary-General, Ahmed Aboul Gheit.