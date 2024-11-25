Nexo Introduces Industry-First Personal USD Accounts

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Nexo, a premier digital assets wealth , announces the launch of the industry's first Personal USD Accounts, bringing clients in over 150 countries a seamless and familiar way to access USD transfers directly to and from their accounts, all in their name. Nexo now uniquely offers USD, EUR, and GBP accounts in clients' names providing personal multi-currency management in one platform - a service unmatched in the industry.

This milestone marks a pivotal step in Nexo's long-term roadmap in introducing innovative ways for its clients to grow, manage, and spend their digital asset wealth while solidifying the company's position as a leader in providing a seamless and intuitive experience.

With the introduction of Personal USD Accounts, Nexo empowers clients to top up and withdraw USD through bank transactions directly in their name, creating an unparalleled customer journey that meets the needs of institutional and high-net-worth customers for transparent, user-friendly solutions.

Effortless Transfers: Personal USD Accounts, held in clients' names allow direct USD operations to and from their account, ensuring fast and easy access to funds.

Transactions directly in the client's name: Nexo offers unmatched transparency and visibility.

Global transfers simplified: The seamless SWIFT integration benefits clients, enabling secure, efficient cross-border transactions that meet the demands of today's globalized financial landscape.

Unified multi-currency approach: Nexo is the first digital asset platform to offer USD, EUR, and GBP personal accounts directly in the client's name within a single platform, simplifying multi-currency management with a unified view and streamlined tracking. ACH is coming soon: ACH top-ups will soon be introduced, providing fast, cost-effective services that enhance flexibility and control over bank operations.

“Nexo delivers the independence, transparency, and security that investors deserve for USD top-ups and withdrawals via bank transfers. This major milestone is the latest testament to the powerful synergy between traditional finance and the digital asset space and enables millions to experience USD bank transfers in a familiar way, offering everyday simplicity”, said Elitsa Taskova, Chief Product Officer at Nexo.

Nexo's launch of Personal USD Accounts marks a strategic advancement in its commitment to enhancing digital wealth solutions. Clients can now enjoy even smoother processing, reduced hassle, and a consolidated approach to transferring their assets, setting a new standard in the maturing digital asset industry.

Nexo is a premier digital assets wealth platform designed to empower clients to grow, manage, and preserve their crypto holdings. Our mission is to lead the next generation of wealth creation by focusing on customer success and delivering tailored solutions that build enduring value, supported by 24/7 client care.

Since 2018, Nexo has provided unmatched opportunities to forward-thinking clients in over 200 jurisdictions. With over $7 billion in AUM and $320 billion processed, we bring lasting value to millions worldwide. Our all-in-one platform combines advanced technology with a client-first approach, offering high-yield flexible and fixed-term savings, crypto-backed loans, sophisticated trading tools, and liquidity solutions, including the first crypto debit/credit card. Built on deep industry expertise, a sustainable business model, robust infrastructure, stringent security, and global licensing, Nexo champions innovation and long-lasting prosperity.

