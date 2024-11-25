Cross Bay Orthopedic Surgery Provides Expert Orthopedic Care For Queens, NY Community

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MASPETH, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cross Bay Orthopedic Surgery, led by renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Peter A. Tomasello Jr., is dedicated to offering high-quality, personalized care for a full spectrum of musculoskeletal conditions. Located in Maspeth, NY, the clinic serves patients from Queens and surrounding areas, providing specialized treatments for both recent injuries and chronic conditions. Cross Bay Orthopedic Surgery combines compassionate care with advanced orthopedic solutions in Queens , helping patients recover mobility and reduce pain.Comprehensive Orthopedic Services for Optimal HealthCross Bay Orthopedic Surgery offers a wide range of services to diagnose, treat, and manage various orthopedic conditions. Key services include:.Treatment of Injuries: Expertise in managing Achilles Tendon Ruptures, Ankle Fractures, Dislocated Shoulder, Knee Arthritis, and Wrist Fractures ensures patients receive targeted care..Joint and Tendon Care: Comprehensive treatment for issues like Rotator Cuff Injuries, Meniscus Tears, Patellar Tracking Disorder, and Frozen Shoulder helps restore function and alleviate pain..Sports and High-Impact Injuries: Specialized care for Ski and Snowboard Injuries, SLAP Tears, and Runner's Knee provides support for athletes and active individuals aiming to return to peak performance..Arthritis and Chronic Conditions: Advanced management of arthritis, including Shoulder Osteoarthritis and Subacromial Bursitis, supports long-term mobility and reduces discomfort.Personalized Treatment Plans Tailored to Each PatientDr. Tomasello and his team take a patient-centered approach, developing customized treatment plans that reflect each individual's unique needs and lifestyle. Cross Bay Orthopedic Surgery focuses on effective, evidence-based treatments designed to achieve the best possible outcomes, from non-invasive therapies to advanced surgical procedures.About Dr. Peter A. Tomasello Jr.Dr. Peter A. Tomasello Jr. is a highly experienced orthopedic surgeon known for his dedication to patient care and his expertise in treating a wide range of orthopedic conditions . Staying up-to-date on the latest advancements in orthopedic medicine, Dr. Tomasello ensures that each patient receives the most effective treatment available.About Cross Bay Orthopedic SurgeryLocated in Maspeth, NY, Cross Bay Orthopedic Surgery provides comprehensive orthopedic services in Queens , from sports injury treatment to joint pain management and surgical interventions. Led by Dr. Peter A. Tomasello Jr., the clinic serves patients throughout Queens and the surrounding areas, focusing on restoring mobility and improving quality of life. For more information or to schedule a consultation, call (718) 690-3966 or visit crossbayorthopedics.

