ESET To Showcase Advanced MDR Service At Black Hat MEA 2024 In Riyadh

The global leader in cybersecurity company highlights a strategic focus on the Saudi Arabian and regional growth

DUBAI , DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ESET , a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, is set to make a significant presence at Black Hat MEA 2024, one of the region's premier cybersecurity events. Taking place in Riyadh from November 26-28, the event will provide a for ESET to showcase its Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services and demonstrate its commitment to advancing enterprise-level protection across the Middle East.At the heart of ESET's offering is ESET PROTECT Enterprise, a cutting-edge solution that has recently been recognized as a Strategic Leader in the AV-Comparatives Endpoint Prevention and Response (EPR) Comparative Report 2024. This marks the fourth consecutive year that ESET has secured this prestigious ranking, underscoring the company's continuous innovation and leadership in endpoint protection.ESET PROTECT Enterprise is equipped with ESET Inspect, an extended detection and response (XDR) solution that delivers comprehensive enterprise-grade security with advanced threat hunting capabilities, detailed network visibility, and rapid incident response. This powerful combination provides businesses with the tools needed to defend against today's most sophisticated cyber threats, including ransomware, zero-day attacks, and more. Supporting a wide range of platforms – from Windows and macOS to Linux and mobile (Android and iOS) – the solution offers complete cross-platform coverage for a seamless security experience.As ESET continues to expand its footprint in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia is increasingly central to its strategic growth in the region. The Kingdom's growing digital transformation, paired with its ambitious Vision 2030 objectives, creates a pressing need for advanced cybersecurity measures to safeguard businesses and government entities alike.“Saudi Arabia is an incredibly important market for ESET as we continue to expand our presence in the Middle East,” said Demes Strouthos, General Manager at ESET for the Middle East.“With its rapid digitalization and focus on becoming a global hub for innovation and technology, Saudi Arabia represents both a significant opportunity and responsibility. We're excited to be here at Black Hat MEA 2024 to highlight our latest solutions and showcase how our advanced security technologies are enabling businesses across the region to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.”ESET's participation at Black Hat MEA 2024 reflects the company's commitment to providing world-class cybersecurity solutions tailored to the needs of enterprises and government organizations in the Middle East. Senior management from ESET will be available at H1-T118 to engage with industry leaders, security experts, and customers during the event to drive greater awareness around the importance of proactive threat detection and response.About ESETESET® provides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of known and emerging cyberthreats - securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it's endpoint, cloud or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. An ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

