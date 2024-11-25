Japan, Italy Sign Defense Supply-Sharing Pact

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- Japan and Italy concluded a pact on Monday to facilitate the exchange of defense supplies and logistical support, with the two nations strengthening their security ties, Japan's Kyodo News Agency reported from Rome.

Japanese Foreign Takeshi Iwaya and Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto signed the and cross-servicing agreement in Rome, ahead of a two-day Group of Seven (G-7) foreign ministerial meeting through Tuesday in Italy, according to the report. The accord streamlines procedures for the provision of supplies and services such as food, fuel, ammunition and repair work, between the Japan Self-Defense Forces and the Italian military.

Japan's Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement with Italy, a G-7 member, follows pacts with the rest of the G-7 -- the UK, Canada, France, Germany, and the US -- as well as Australia and India. Japan and Italy have been also promoting a trilateral project with the UK that aims to develop a next-generation fighter aircraft by 2035.

Japan and Europe have been ramping up security cooperation in recent years, sharing concerns over China's maritime assertiveness in the East and South China seas and Russia's protracted invasion of Ukraine since February 2022, the report added. (end)

