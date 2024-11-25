UK Imposes Sanctions On 30 Ships From Russia's Shadow Fleet

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The UK has imposed sanctions on 30 ships in Russia's "shadow fleet", responsible for transporting billions of pounds worth of oil and products in the last year alone.

This was reported on the UK government website , Ukrinform saw.

The government stressed that this is " Largest UK package of sanctions against the shadow fleet". It is noted that insurance companies enabling the fleet are also sanctioned.

"With half of the ships targeted today transporting more than $4.3bn worth of oil and oil products like in the last year alone, today is the largest UK package of its kind," the report says.

It is stressed that the move will further constrain the Kremlin's ability to fund their illegal war in Ukraine and their malign activity worldwide, and brings the total number of oil tankers sanctioned by the UK to 73/

Today's announcement came as UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy attends a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Italy to push other countries to keep up the pressure on the Russian war machine, in parallel with efforts to increase military and financial support for Ukraine.

“Constraining these revenues, including by cracking down on the companies that insure these vessels, is vital for maintaining our shared security: degrading the Kremlin's war machine, clearing our shipping lanes of unsafe traffic, and protecting our international trade to make room for growth,” Lammy said.

