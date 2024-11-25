UK Imposes Sanctions On 30 Ships From Russia's Shadow Fleet
Date
11/25/2024 10:07:39 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The UK government has imposed sanctions on 30 ships in Russia's "shadow fleet", responsible for transporting billions of pounds worth of oil and petroleum products in the last year alone.
This was reported on the UK government website , Ukrinform saw.
The government stressed that this is " Largest UK package of sanctions against the shadow fleet". It is noted that insurance companies enabling the fleet are also sanctioned.
"With half of the ships targeted today transporting more than $4.3bn worth of oil and oil products like gasoline in the last year alone, today is the largest UK package of its kind," the report says.
Read also:
U.S. slaps sanctions
on Russia's Gazprombank, other financial institutions
It is stressed that the move will further constrain the Kremlin's ability to fund their illegal war in Ukraine and their malign activity worldwide, and brings the total number of oil tankers sanctioned by the UK to 73/
Today's announcement came as UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy attends a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Italy to push other countries to keep up the pressure on the Russian war machine, in parallel with efforts to increase military and financial support for Ukraine.
Read also:
UK sanctions oligarch Firtash
over corruption
“Constraining these revenues, including by cracking down on the companies that insure these vessels, is vital for maintaining our shared security: degrading the Kremlin's war machine, clearing our shipping lanes of unsafe traffic, and protecting our international trade to make room for growth,” Lammy said.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the United Kingdom announced new sanctions against the Russian military industrial complex and Russian-sponsored mercenary groups.
Photo: GETTY IMAGES
MENAFN25112024000193011044ID1108923227
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.