GCC Official Praises Achievements For Gulf Citizens

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- Director General of Strategic Planning and Development at the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Abdulaziz Al-Nasser praised, Monday, achievements and services presented to Gulf citizens in health, education and other areas.

This came during a lecture held by the GCC Secretariat General at the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training as part of the activities leading up to the 45th Gulf Summit, scheduled in Kuwait on December 1.

The lecture covered the establishment of the GCC, its strategic objectives, areas of joint Gulf cooperation, and achievements made.

Al-Nasser highlighted the strategic goals in security, economy, human development, and international standing, as well as in health, education, mobility, and other areas.

He also noted the progress made in electrical interconnection, establishment of authorities for the customs union and the Gulf railway, in addition to the extension of insurance coverage, youth-related initiatives and others. (end)

