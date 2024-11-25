KNG Ensures Security Readiness Ahead Of GCC Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Undersecretary, Lieu. Gen. Hashem Al-Rifai conducted an inspection tour on Monday of the Task Force (Khaleej), assigned to ensure the security of the upcoming Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit on December 1.

A KNG statement said that Al-Rifai emphasized the critical importance of the summit to Kuwait, and highlighted the preparations conducted by the task force to ensure optimal preparedness and the highest level of security for the event, especially within the vicinity of the St. Regis Hotel.

He urged all participating forces to strictly adhere to security and disciplinary protocols throughout the summit to ensure the mission's success and the country's organizational skills and professionalism. (end)

hmd









