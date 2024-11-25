SHOPLINE Partners With Everything5pounds To Effectively Reach More Customers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SHOPLINE , a leading commerce services platform, has today announced that it has completed the implementation of its enterprise solution for Everything5Pounds , an affordable retailer curating unique and trending pieces, to help the brand reach more customers.

Everything5Pounds had previously experienced technical challenges and struggled to adapt its marketing strategy due to reliance on specialised development expertise. This hampered Everything5Pounds from curating timely marketing pieces, affecting its competitive stance. SHOPLINE had recognised the need for an agile solution and, as a result, implemented its SHOPLINE Enterprise solution boasting a range of key native enterprise features such as smart search recommendations, customer wishlists, conversion booster and more.

SHOPLINE Enterprise Features include:

- Smart Search Recommendations App - Provides intelligent personalised search results based on customer query

- Member Loyalty - Allows tiered segmentation of customers to allow price, points and loyalty rewards customised to each customer funnel

- Wishlist - Customers can create and save wishlists for out of stocks to be notified when available to purchase

- Conversion Booster - Display your customer offers visually using a variety of icons on product pages, collections and site wide; with count down timers, discount labels and live quantity features

- Product Recommendations - Optimised for increased conversions, this feature responds to customers' real-time behaviour

Migrating its site to SHOPLINE has placed Everything5Pounds in an optimum position to drive sales. While fostering a more agile business growth model, Everything5pounds has seen an increased international presence, enhanced customer retention and the ability to deliver social commerce.

The core of Everything5Pounds starts with keeping trending fashion pieces at low prices, ensuring customers can find quality clothing at reduced rates. Repurposing excess stock from well-known fashion brands then removing their labels and transforming them into a unique find, has been a huge success and emphasises the brand's authenticity and sustainability values.

Deepak Anand, General Manager, UK, SHOPLINE said:“It's extremely important for merchants to assess their digital capabilities to keep up with today's retail industry. Everything5Pounds recognised the need for improvement and allowed us to aid them in their growth because, at SHOPLINE, we are committed to assisting our partners in their pathway to success and driving growth to the max.”

Robert Kulawik, Chief Operating Officer, Everything5Pounds said:“We have immediately noticed a significant improvement in our ability to make any product or marketing changes at speed day to day. Our team can now focus on growing our business instead of dealing with technical challenges. The new platform's features have simplified our marketing messaging, streamlined our operations, and provided us with a platform with real-time analytics we can utilise in making decisions. The move to SHOPLINE has truly transformed our business”

By embracing change and adapting to the modern fast-paced environment, Everything5Pounds has experienced exceptional success in the current fast-moving landscape.



