UAE: Donald Trump's Son Eric To Speak At Bitcoin Event In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Donald 's son Eric is coming to Abu Dhabi to speak at the upcoming Mena event, which will be held from December 9 to 10 at Adnec Centre.

As a prominent figure in both business and politics, Eric's insights are expected to resonate with the conference's focus on 's role in shaping the future of finance in the region.

Following the US president-elect's appearance at Bitcoin 2024 in Nashville in July, The Trump family has shown increasing support for Bitcoin as a way to combat inflation in the US. Other personalities confirmed to attend the Abu Dhabi edition of the Bitcoin conference include Prince Filip of Serbia, Saifedean Ammous, author of The Bitcoin Standard, and Abdulla Al Dhaheri of the Blockchain Centre Abu Dhabi. The event comes as a step to bolster Abu Dhabi's status as a leading player in the 'new gold rush' for digital finance. With a wealth of energy resources, substantial financial reserves, and a forward-thinking approach to innovation, the UAE is strategically positioned to lead the next phase of global Bitcoin adoption. The UAE's recent move to introduce zero VAT on Bitcoin gains is one among many progressive rulings to position the region as a prime destination for Bitcoin innovators, investors, and businesses.